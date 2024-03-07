Sister Derby advocates for LGBTQ rights on Ghana's independence day

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

On Ghana’s Independence Day, singer and activist Sister Derby made a bold statement on social media, advocating for the rights of the LGBTQ community in the country.



In a passionate post on X, Sister Derby underscored that true freedom for all Ghanaians remains elusive unless the queer community is granted the same liberties.



She challenged Ghana’s motto of “Freedom and Justice,” urging for the removal of the notion of ‘freedom’ to be all-encompassing, emphasizing the need for inclusivity and equality for every individual, irrespective of sexual orientation.



Using hashtags such as #QueerGhanaianLivesMatter and #KillTheBill, Sister Deborah voiced her strong opposition to the controversial anti-LGBTQ Bill recently passed by Ghana’s Parliament.



The proposed legislation, awaiting presidential assent, seeks to criminalize LGBTQ activities and impose sanctions on those involved in promoting, advocating, or funding such activities.



Sister Derby’s vocal support for the LGBTQ community amplifies the ongoing debate surrounding the bill, sparking conversations about the importance of embracing diversity and ensuring equal rights for all citizens in the West African nation.



