Television of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: 3news

Ghanaian skit maker SDK Dele finds skit-making highly profitable and fulfilling.



In a recent interview, he highlighted the financial rewards and enjoyment he gains from his comedic career, including travel and awards.



He humorously mentioned enjoying all foods, even joking about eating car tyres if seasoned well.



His full interview releases July 13 on 3Xtra’s YouTube.