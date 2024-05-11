SkrewFaze's daughter enlists in US army

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian Hiplife star, SkewFaze, celebrates his daughter's acceptance into the US Army, sharing their joy on Instagram.



Expressing immense pride, SkewFaze's Instagram post showcases the family's jubilant moment, garnering widespread attention.



In his heartfelt message, SkewFaze attributes his daughter's achievement to divine grace, emphasizing the importance of hard work and self-belief.



The viral post prompts an outpouring of congratulations and well-wishes from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.



