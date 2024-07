Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: 3news

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Asamoah encourages Christian wives to enhance their appearance ("slay") for their husbands to sustain marriages.



She advocates that good fashion aligns with Christian values, contradicting past beliefs that Christians should dress modestly.



Asamoah emphasizes that personal presentation can impact marital stability positively, blending faith with style.