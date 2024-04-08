Slay queens are runs girls - Salman Mumin

Movies of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actress and entrepreneur Salma Mumin has distanced herself from the term "slay queen," asserting that she no longer identifies with it.



According to Mumin, the connotation of the term has evolved from representing a stylish woman to implying a young "runs girl" engaged in illicit activities.



Mumin clarified that she has chosen to exit this category due to the negative shift in its meaning. She emphasized her dedication to legitimate businesses that generate income to sustain her lifestyle, which, in her view, places her outside the realm of "slay queens."



Expressing her passion for a quality lifestyle, Mumin pointed out the initial meaning of "slay queen" as referring to well-dressed individuals. However, she expressed shock at the subsequent transformation of the term into one associated with questionable activities.



Addressing misconceptions about her lifestyle, Mumin highlighted her lifelong commitment to hard work. Despite her visible efforts, she lamented the prevailing disbelief in the ability of her legitimate work to afford her the desired lifestyle.



Emphatically, Mumin credited her lifestyle to her food and clothing businesses, which she confidently declared as the financial backbone supporting her desired standard of living. This assertion reinforces her stance against being categorized as a "slay queen," instead positioning herself as a self-sustained entrepreneur.