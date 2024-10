Music of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: 3news

Ghanaian DJ Switch went viral after posting a TikTok video where she sang Stonebwoy's song "Jerereje" in French.



She translated the Twi lyrics to French, impressing fans.



The video sparked praise and playful comments, with fans suggesting she collaborate with Stonebwoy.



DJ Switch thanked them for their feedback.