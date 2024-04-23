Socrate Safo urges legal action against doctor in KODA's wrong medication saga

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Veteran Ghanaian movie producer Socrate Safo has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the late gospel musician Kofi Owusu Dua Anto (KODA), advocating for legal action against the doctor responsible for a misprescription that spanned eight months and ultimately contributed to KODA's demise.



Speaking on Okay FM, Socrate highlighted the seriousness of a doctor's misadministration of medication, citing the legal repercussions faced by the physician who treated Michael Jackson.



Socrate emphasized that even if a patient requests medication, the responsibility remains with the doctor to provide appropriate care.



In response to a viral video where KODA described being given the wrong medication for an extended period, Socrate asserted that legal action should have been pursued against the responsible doctor. KODA, known for his significant contributions to Ghanaian gospel music, tragically passed away amid this medical ordeal.



KODA, a talented musician based in Takoradi, was celebrated for his gospel music and production work, leaving behind a lasting legacy in the Ghanaian music industry. Tributes continue to pour in for the late artist on social media.