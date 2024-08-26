Soft Locs Vs. Faux Locs: Know The Differences And Caring Tips

LifeStyle of Monday, 26 August 2024

Source: stylecraze.com

Soft and faux locs are protective hairstyles using hair extensions to mimic dreads or twists. Soft locs, a type of faux loc, are lighter, more flexible, and have a soft, spiral appearance, while faux locs tend to be bulkier with a more lived-in texture. Both styles are low-maintenance, offer versatility in styling, and protect natural hair from damage. Soft locs last 4-6 weeks, while faux locs can last longer. They are easy to install and customizable in color and length. Proper care helps maintain the style's vibrancy and longevity.



