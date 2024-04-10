Sometimes I spend GH¢1,500 daily - Wayoosi

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Kumawood actor Joseph Osei, also known as Wayoosi, has expressed his concerns about Ghana's economy under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's leadership.



Reflecting on the impact on his own life, Wayoosi mentioned that despite careful planning, he can still end up spending up to GH¢1,500 daily, which includes gifts and personal purchases.



He highlighted the widespread economic challenges faced by citizens, particularly the soaring prices of goods and services. Wayoosi emphasized the difficulties faced by individuals due to the economic crisis, stating, "Frankly speaking, times are hard these days."



Wayoosi explained that although he plans for expenses like fuel and food in advance to minimize daily costs, unforeseen expenses and requests for financial assistance can quickly add up to significant amounts.



In a recent interview with Zionfelix, Wayoosi described how daily expenses accumulate, particularly when he encounters people in need or makes unplanned purchases, leading to his daily expenditure reaching GH¢1,500.



The economic strain has prompted vocal criticism, with figures like Mr Logic in the entertainment industry claiming daily expenditures of up to GH¢8,000. Many blame President Akufo-Addo for failing to reverse the economic downturn.