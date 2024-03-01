Songstress SHE discloses adoption of fake stage name to conceal music career from father

Entertainment of Friday, 1 March 2024

Ghanaian songstress, known as SHE, famed as the voice behind the stars, has revealed that she adopted a fake stage name to shield her music aspirations from her father.



In a candid interview with AJ Sarpong, the artist, born Yvonne Ohene Djan, confessed that her father was not in favor of her pursuit of a music career.



Raised in a stringent household, SHE navigated clandestinely for six years to realize her musical ambitions, concealing her true identity from her father.



She recounted how the moniker 'SHE' was bestowed upon her by the late Faisal Awani of Popchain when she joined the musical group, a decision made to keep her father unaware of her endeavors.



Recalling her father's initial disbelief, SHE disclosed, "My father did not know anything about it. My father was like no way you are going to the studio to sing."



SHE elaborated on the genesis of her stage name, stating, "SHE was given to me by the late Faisal Awani when I joined Popchain at that time. I did not have any name I said Lateefah and he said I want you to shorten the name from Shilla to SHE and that’s where it started."



Despite her efforts to keep her music career clandestine, SHE eventually revealed her secret to her father, who surprisingly embraced the news while grooving to one of her tracks, 'Asiewo,' during her visit to him in the States.



"For 6 years my father did not know I was SHE so one day he was jamming to ‘Asiew)’ when I went to visit him in the States and I called him and told him," she recounted.



Acknowledging her mother and elder brother's unwavering support, SHE reminisced about the days when they covered for her during studio recordings, facilitating her musical journey.



Now, SHE's father is her avid supporter, reflecting a heartwarming transformation in their relationship spurred by her musical pursuits.