Music of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: Apnews

Lawyers for Grammy-winning producer The-Dream, known as Terius Gesteelde-Diamant, are seeking to dismiss a lawsuit by singer Chanaaz Mangroe, who accuses him of sexual assault and abuse.



They argue the lawsuit is a false, defamatory claim intended for financial gain.



Mangroe's representatives reject these arguments, aiming to proceed with the case.