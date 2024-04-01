Sonnie Badu welcomes 6th child on Good friday

Entertainment of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Ghanaian international gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, and his wife, Ann-Marie Badu, joyously welcomed their sixth child into the world on Good Friday, March 29, 2024.



Badu, known for hits like ‘Baba’, expressed that the birth of their child extends their family's legacy on earth, particularly emphasizing the priesthood and Levite mandate.



Taking to Facebook to share the news on the same day, Badu expressed profound gratitude, stating, “Early this morning on Good Friday, God gives me my 6th child, our 2nd son. He extends my legacy on earth; the BADU legacy…Our legacy is the priesthood mandate and the Levite mandate."



Addressing his newborn son, Badu conveyed a heartfelt message, highlighting the importance of embracing their family's entrusted legacy with humility and integrity.



Badu further emphasized the everlasting nature of the internet and expressed his unconditional love for his son, welcoming him to the world and to the Badu family legacy.



