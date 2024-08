Entertainment of Friday, 30 August 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Highlife legend Ofori Amponsah and Hiplife star King Paluta will headline the 2024 GhanaFest SA on September 14 in Pretoria.



Celebrating 10 years of Ghana-South Africa cultural exchange, the festival features traditional dances, local acts, and family-friendly entertainment.



The event highlights Ghanaian royalty and fosters unity between the nations.