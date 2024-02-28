South African Rapper AKA's Murder: 6 Suspects Apprehended

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

South African police disclosed on Tuesday, February 27, that six individuals have been detained in connection to the brutal murder of the country's renowned rap sensation, AKA.



AKA fell victim to gunfire on February 10 last year while strolling with his companion, Tibs, outside a popular Durban eatery, merely hours before he was scheduled to perform at a nearby club.



Law enforcement agencies revealed that the 35-year-old rapper had been surveilled from the moment he arrived at the airport until the tragic culmination of his life.



"Six people have been arrested and are slated to appear in court on Thursday. Each of these six individuals played distinct roles in the murder," stated Police Minister Bheki Cele during a press briefing in Durban.



According to South African police reports, the oldest suspect is 36 years old. Authorities delineated the arrested suspects' roles, highlighting a "mastermind," two shooters, two spotters, and an "organizer of vehicle and firearms," all of whom are now in custody.



Provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi informed journalists at the press conference that several of the apprehended individuals were implicated in separate homicide cases.



Mkhwanazi disclosed that two of the suspects had sought refuge in neighboring Eswatini. However, a collaborative effort between the police, Interpol, and the Eswatini government led to their arrest, initiating extradition procedures.



