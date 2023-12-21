Soww Ffar unveils captivating single 'P3p33p3' from his 'Love, Stories & Lies' EP

Music of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian music sensation, Soww Ffar (Dennis Kwesi Agbenyezi), has released his enchanting single "P3p33p3" from his latest EP, Love, Stories & Lies, just in time for the festive season.



Apart from being a renowned Afrobeat singer, Soww Ffar also wears the hats of a writer, performer, and accounts supervisor in his professional life, showcasing his unique style and personality that sets him apart.



The EP, consisting of six tracks including "Amaka," "Ole," "Simple," "Don’t Leave Me," "Coconut," and the standout "P3p33p3," has gained significant attention across various media outlets, showcasing the artist's versatility and unique musical prowess.



Adding a visual treat to the auditory experience of patrons during the festive season, Soww Ffar has released an official music video for "P3p33p3," directed by Sein Faisal and having console chroNikz as the producer.



On his part in a recent interview, Soww Ffar shared that the EP reflects his versatility and craft, serving as a true testament to his talent and offering a glimpse of what Ghana and the world can expect from him in the coming years.



To enjoy the EP, follow him on all social media platforms @soww_ffar. For fans eager to immerse themselves in Soww Ffar's musical world, the EP is available on various platforms.



Access the EP via this link:



