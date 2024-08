Music of Monday, 12 August 2024

Ghanaian dancehall artist Spyro Ranks is making a significant comeback with his latest single, "Worry Dem," which features rapper B-Wayne.



After a hiatus from the music scene, Spyro Ranks is set to reestablish his presence with this highly anticipated track.



"Worry Dem" combines Spyro's signature dancehall style with B-Wayne's unique rap elements, promising a fresh and engaging



sound.



Fans of Spyro Ranks can expect this single to be just the beginning, as the artist has announced plans for a series of releases following "Worry Dem."



The track aims to reintroduce Spyro Ranks to the forefront of the music industry and reignite his career with a strong and memorable impact.