You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 07Article 1967543

Music of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Stanbic Bank revives jazz spirit with ‘An evening with Tumi’

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Tumi is an ensemble of self-taught musicians blazing a trail in jazz, opera, and gospel Tumi is an ensemble of self-taught musicians blazing a trail in jazz, opera, and gospel

If you ever doubted that the spirit of jazz music among Ghanaians was still alive and well-nurtured, the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill at Ridge in Accra on Sunday evening was a resounding testament to the enduring passion Ghanaians have for the genre.

This vibrant scene was set by Stanbic Bank Ghana, which hosted “An Evening with Tumi: Classical, Jazz,

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment