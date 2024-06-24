Stars take over Paris for sporty Vogue fashion show

Entertainment of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: BBC

Singers, supermodels and sports stars descended on Paris as Vogue World took over a city square and turned it into a runway.



The fashion magazine turned the historic Place Vendôme into a catwalk to celebrate 100 years of French fashion.



A different sport was used as a backdrop for each decade of fashion from the 1920s to the present day - a month before the capital city hosts the Olympic Games.



More than 151 models and 188 athletes took part in the show.