You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 12 18Article 1900562

Entertainment of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Stay away from tramadol, glue and eat healthy - Black Prophet to the youth

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (5)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian musician, Black Prophet play videoGhanaian musician, Black Prophet

Ghanaian artiste, Black Prophet, has admonished the youth to make their health a priority and stay away from anything that could be injurious to them.

He advised the youth to stay away from drugs, especially tramadol, and the sniffing of glue that has become prevalent in society, adding that it has negative implications for the health of individuals.

Black Prophet called on the leaders of the nation to put in place good measures that will help alleviate the plights of the youth so they do not go astray from societal norms.

Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on the Atuu programme aired by UTV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Black Prophet urged the youth to desist from indulging themselves in drugs and other uncouth acts that could jeopardize their health.

When Abeiku Santana asked Black Prophet to share some messages with his fans, he retorted, “I would say peace and love to all m fans out there. Stay positive; stay away from tramadol, glue, and all those who do drugs in town. Eat healthy, be careful of what comes out of your mouth and what goes inside as well and stay positive. The leaders must also stay awake and don’t let the youth fall astray. More life and strength to everybody out there.”



SB/OGB

Watch the video below

Comments:
This article has 5 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia survives fatal accident

Sportsleading sports icon

The opening night of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations was owned by Ivory Coast

2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast down Guinea-Bissau with 2-0 win in opener

Businessleading business icon

The No.1 Osu Oxford street hotel and Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar

I borrowed from the World Bank to finance No.1 Oxford Street Hotel – Cheddar

Africaleading africa news icon

Vladimir Putin, Russian President

Russia to continue humanitarian supplies of grain, fertilizers to Africa - Deputy PM

Opinionsleading opinion icon

The National Democratic Congress

How to unseat the nonperforming NDC MPs in the Volta Region