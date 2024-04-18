Stay original and avoid plagiarism - Basketmouth urges comedians

Television of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has emphasized the importance of originality in comedy, advising fellow comedians against using material that belongs to others.



In a recent interview with Joy News' Becky, the award-winning comedian stressed the significance of authenticity in the creative industry, highlighting that originality sets individuals apart from their peers.



"It’s crucial. The first rule of the game is to have your own original material. You shouldn’t use anyone else's material because it's your art, your identity, your signature must be there. It must be original; people should recognize you for your work, not someone else's," Basketmouth emphasized.



He further explained that being original is essential as no one desires duplicates, regardless of their quality.



Basketmouth, a stalwart in African comedy, boasts accolades such as winning the National Comedy Award in 2005 and 2006 and being nominated for Best Stand-up Comedian of the Year at the 2021 Humour Awards Academy. Additionally, he has organized popular stand-up comedy events like Basketmouth Uncensored globally, showcasing his prominence in the comedy scene.