Stay stylish with some outfit ideas for a rainy day

Fashion of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rainy day outfits don't typically win any awards for their sartorial grace.



That's because when there's rain in the forecast, most of us will do whatever it takes to stay protected from the elements — even if that means sacrificing our style. However, that doesn't necessarily have to be the case.



While certain celebrities never dress for the weather, we're big believers in carefully considering whether your OOTD is rainy-day appropriate to save on comfort and from ruining your footwear.



Fortunately, with the right tips and tricks, it's possible to find a rainy-day outfit that's not only practical but stylish, too.



Check out some of these styles:







































