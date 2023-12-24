Staying abroad can be depressing – Prince Bright admits

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Veteran Hiplife artiste, Prince Bright of BukBak Fame has admitted that staying abroad as a Ghanaian can be depressing, depending on where you are located outside the country.



The USA-based former member of BukBak who now resides in New York said you won’t get any Ghanaian to interact with you if you don’t stay in the major towns abroad.



“Staying in Abroad as a Ghanaian who grew up in Ghana can be depressing but it also depends on where you are located and which country you are,” he told Amansan Krakye in an interview on Property Ayekoo Drive.



“Talking about getting our local food like kenkey and fish, I can say that staying in New York we have a place where we eat Kenkey and Tilapia so we’re safe.



He added on Cape Coast-based Property FM “We have places that we meet to socialize and eat Waakye as Ghanaians but if you don’t announce your presence, you won’t get anyone to talk to.



“And if you don’t stay in the major towns abroad to be closer to your Ghanaian colleagues, you won’t even get a friend that you can have a conversation with,” he continued as MyNewsGh.com monitored.