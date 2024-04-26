Stellar lineup announced for Atarah Praise concert

Music of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Top Ghanaian gospel artists including Piesie Esther and Empress Gifty are set to shine at this year’s 'Atarah Praise' concert on May 19 at 4 pm, hosted by Prophet Joseph Atarah Ministries.



Taking place at the forecourt of Believers Grace Crown Ministry International in Accra, the event promises an evening of inspirational music and worship.



Joining Prophet Atarah on stage are renowned acts like Mabel Okyere, Akesse Brempong, and Lady Prempeh, all united under the theme "Praising God for his acts of power, Psalm 150:1."



The concert aims to use the power of music ministry to spread the message of Christ and unite believers in praise.



Prophet Atarah revealed plans to assist the less fortunate by providing skill training to two unemployed individuals, supported by partnering fashion designers.



The public is encouraged to support this initiative, which will provide equipment and supplies for the beneficiaries' training, enabling them to build a better future.