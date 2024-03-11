Stephen Asamoah Boateng applauds Rastafari Council for advocacy work

Entertainment of Monday, 11 March 2024

The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon. Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has commended the Rastafari Council, Ghana, for its dedicated advocacy on behalf of Rastafari rights in Ghana.



He also acknowledged the significant contributions of the Rastafari community to national development.



Addressing attendees at the 9th National Rastafari Conference in Accra, the Minister expressed his satisfaction at participating in the event.



"In this election year, the theme chosen for the conference – ‘Political Consciousness; A Key Requirement for National Development,’ is more crucial than ever," he said.



He highlighted the importance of political awareness and engagement for the country's progress.



"The Rastafarian way, like all other cultures, is rooted in unity, love, and respect for all, providing a solid foundation for advocating positive change in our lives," Hon. Asamoah Boateng added.



He stressed the need for political consciousness to influence decision-making and ensure the representation of diverse voices in government.



The Keynote Speaker, Ras Dr. Wayne Rose, underscored the political awareness within Rastafari but challenged the community to assess its gains and take assertive steps towards future progress.



Guest speaker Rt. Hon Priest Kailash K Leonce emphasized the importance of health consciousness, linking individual wellness to broader societal well-being.



Nana Otuo Owuoahene Acheampong, Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture, highlighted the interconnectedness of political consciousness and national development, emphasizing the role of participation and perseverance.



President of RCG, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for initiatives such as the Year of Return and Beyond the Return, as well as granting citizenship to diaspora members.



Women’s Commissioner of RCG, Empress Safy Najeh, urged Rastafari to engage politically for meaningful contributions to national development.



The conference also recognized several Rastafari individuals for their contributions to the community's development.



Attended by Rastafari from across the country, the conference concluded with a musical showcase featuring artists such as Konkarah Jahvibes, Aklerh, and Kwame Conscious, alongside MCs Culture B, Black Santino, Ras Judah, and Ringo Naphtali.