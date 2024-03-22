Stonebwoy and Wiyaala to perform at closing ceremony of 13th African games

Entertainment of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Stonebwoy and Wiyaala are poised to dazzle audiences at the closing ceremony of the 13th African Games hosted at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.



The official social media account for the African Games confirmed, “Stonebwoy from Ghana performing live at the closing ceremony. Wiyaala from Ghana will be performing live at the closing ceremony, and Stanley Enow from Cameroon will also be performing live.”



Scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2024, the ceremony will mark the conclusion of the two-week-long sporting extravaganza.



