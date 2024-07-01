Stonebwoy calls for govt action as Ghana risks missing out on Grammys Africa Initiative

Entertainment of Monday, 1 July 2024

Source: StarrFm

Reggae Dancehall star Stonebwoy urged Ghana's government to swiftly join the Grammys Africa initiative, stressing its impact on global music narratives and economic growth.



Comparing it to the Grammys' successful Latin expansion, he emphasized the benefits for Ghana's creative industry.



Concerned about Ghana's potential exclusion, he questioned the government's delay in securing funding and partnerships, noting neighboring countries' proactive steps.



Stonebwoy's plea highlights broader issues of arts support and economic opportunity, urging collaboration to secure Ghana's place and prevent missed cultural and economic gains.



His advocacy underscores the urgency for strategic investments in Ghana's creative future.