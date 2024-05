Entertainment of Sunday, 26 May 2024

Source: StarrFm

Stonebwoy, the dancehall star, backs Joshua Akuffo Dampare for the USAG Presidency at GIMPA event.



Joshua, son of Ghana's Inspector-General of Police, vows to advocate for student needs and voice at KNUST.



Stonebwoy urges delegates to vote for him in the upcoming August elections, aiming for impactful student development.