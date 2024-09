Music of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall artist Stonebwoy is featured on Jordin Sparks’ upcoming album, "No Restrictions," on track 10, “No Cry.”



Sparks, excited about the album, highlights collaborations with T-Pain and Shawn Stockman.



The album, releasing on September 13th, includes 15 selected songs from over 150.