Stonebwoy joins Davido for electrifying 'Activate' performance at Madison Square Garden

Music of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Davido's Timeless Concert at Madison Square Garden reached new heights when BET Award-winning Dancehall & Afropop star Stonebwoy joined him on stage for a surprise performance.



The duo captivated the sold-out crowd with their hit collaboration "Activate," igniting an unforgettable moment filled with fan sing-alongs and vibrant energy.



The synergy between Stonebwoy and Davido shone brightly, marking a standout moment of the evening.



This collaboration underscores the growing connection between Ghanaian and Nigerian artists in propelling African music onto the global stage.



