Music of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Afro dancehall star Stonebwoy has unveiled his latest single, “Jejereje,” featuring Amsterdam-based producer and guitarist Ginton.



He announced the release on social media, stating, “New music now on all DSPs! Music video out tonight at 6 PM GMT.”



Fans have quickly embraced the track, sharing dance videos on TikTok in anticipation of the official music video.