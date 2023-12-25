Stonebwoy sells out 40,000 capacity Accra Sports Stadium for BHIM Concert 2023

Entertainment of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

On Friday (Dec. 22), Ghana music reached a new height with Stonebwoy's hugely sold-out to capacity concert at Ghana's historic Accra Sports Stadium, which affirmed his position as the biggest voice in today's global recognition of Ghana-African music.



In a night that will undoubtedly go down in music history, 1GAD mesmerized a colossal crowd at the forty-thousand-capacity sports stadium during the star-studded 2023 edition of the BHIM Festival, which featured not only his stellar performance but also an array of top-notch guest artists from the Caribbean. Having had a phenomenal run in the global music scene in 2023 and heralding a new age of music influenced by the African Caribbean vibrant sights and sounds, Stonebwoy delivered a spellbinding performance that showcased his musical prowess and stage presence.



Accra Sports Stadium plunged into darkness, illuminated solely by the glow of phone lighters scattered throughout the audience, and anticipation building as the ground beneath the stage split open to reveal a rising platform. In a breathtaking moment, Stonebwoy ascended from below, captivating the audience with a grand entrance that set the tone for an extraordinary night. Once in the spotlight, Stonebwoy dazzled the crowd with an extravagant costume that seamlessly blended artistic expression with performance flair. The outfit, a testament to the artist's creativity, played a pivotal role in enhancing the visual spectacle of the night, reflecting and refracting the vibrant stage lights.



Stonebwoy commenced the first of his three sets with an eclectic performance of "Manodzi," which features multi-grammy award-winning international singer Angelique Kidjo. With elaborate lighting and an array of dancers, the crowd got wilder – loudly singing every lyric in sync and even climbing the stage – as Stonebwoy went deeper into the set, which saw him perform live renditions of songs off his chart-topping body of work "5th Dimension," such as "Life and Money", "African Systems", "Forget", "My Sound", "More Of You", "Into The Future", "Secre Lover", "Ava Wum Lo" and more.



As his 2019 smash “Kpokeke” began his second set, many fans left their seats and began dancing in the aisles. Before his final set, which seamlessly transitioned into collaborations with a lineup of local guest artists, BHIM Concert 2023 marked the inaugural performances in the country of this year's international guest artists, who shared the stage with the forty-thousand festivalgoers. The stage came alive with energy as Jamaican music sensations Jahmiel and 10Tik shared the spotlight, adding new dimensions to this year's elevated concert experience.



The stage was a canvas of creativity, with innovative and visually stunning designs that transported the audience into a different world. The interplay between lighting effects and the stage settings enhanced the overall aesthetic, creating a mesmerizing environment that perfectly complemented the music. The synchronized light displays added an extra layer of drama, making each moment on stage unforgettable. Aural perfection was also achieved with a state-of-the-art sound system that brought music to life. Accra Sports Stadium resonated with clear audio, allowing the audience to fully immerse themselves in the sonic journey.



Later in the show, Stonebwoy announced that the popular BHIM Concert will become a multi-day cultural and music celebration next year. The concert has established itself as Ghana’s largest-scale and highly patronised artist-led music festival and once again proved to be a highlight on the music festival calendar. Since its inception, the festival has featured a huge lineup of highly reputed musical artists from across Africa and the Caribbean, most notably Busy Signal, Beenie Man, Morgan Heritage, and more.