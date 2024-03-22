Stonebwoy set to headline Vodza Easter Regatta in Volta Region

Music of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian afro dancehall sensation Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, is gearing up to make a memorable appearance at the Vodza Easter Regatta in the Volta Region's picturesque town of Keta.



Scheduled for March 29th to March 30th, this year's festivities promise an electrifying atmosphere, with Stonebwoy's performance as a highlight.



The Vodza Easter Regatta is organized by the Vodza-Adzido Eco-Tourism Development Initiative, in partnership with the Keta Municipal Assembly, aiming to promote tourism and cultural exchange in the region.



As the CEO of Burniton Music Group and a renowned figure in the Afropop, dancehall, and reggae music scene, Stonebwoy's presence is expected to draw crowds from far and wide.



With accolades such as the Best International Act: Africa at the 2015 BET Awards and Artist of the Year at the 2015 Ghana Music Awards under his belt, Stonebwoy's performance promises to be a highlight of the Vodza Easter Regatta, further enhancing the event's reputation as a must-attend celebration.



