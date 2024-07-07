Stonebwoy sets 2024 Summerjam stage ablaze with electrifying performance

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian Reggae and Afro-dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy delivered a show-stopping performance at Summerjam 2024, leaving the audience in awe.



His high-energy set showcased his unique blend of Reggae, Afrodancehall, and Afrobeat, solidifying his position as a global music icon.



With his energetic stage presence and captivating lyrics, Stonebwoy got the crowd moving and singing along to his hits like



Read full article"Run Go", "People Dey", and more.



Stonebwoy's performance at Summerjam 2024 was a celebration of African music and culture, bridging the gap between continents and inspiring a new generation of artists and fans alike.



Stonebwoy’s inclusion in the Summerjam Festival lineup is part of his Therapy Summer 2022 festival tour, announced in June. He is set to headline the Afrobeats Festival on July 9th in Berlin, Reggae Geel in August 3, Kultureland Festival later this summer and lots more with promises of new music to come.



His success highlights him to the global appeal of African music, and his talent and passion have left a lasting impression on the world.