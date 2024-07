Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: StarrFm

Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy, honored at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, expressed plans for a fifty-year music career.



He highlighted collaborations with producers and his dedication to Ghana's music scene.



Stonebwoy won seven awards, including Artist of the Year, making him a pivotal figure in the industry's growth, with new music forthcoming.