Stonebwoy sweeps top honors at 2024 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Ghanaian Afropop, Afro-dancehall, and reggae musician, Stonebwoy has made a significant impact at the 2024 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA, taking home two prestigious awards.



The talented artist won the "Best Music Act Male" category and his latest album, "5th Dimension," was crowned "Album of the Year."



Stonebwoy's impressive achievement at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA signifies his



Read full articlehard work and dedication to his craft. His "5th Dimension" album, released in 2023 under Universal Music Group's Def Jam Recordings, has been making waves in the music industry.



The Ghanaian music star has had a successful career, winning numerous awards, including the Best International Act: Africa category at the 2015 BET Awards and Artiste of the Year at the 2015 and 2024 Ghana Music Awards. Stonebwoy has also received recognition for his philanthropic efforts, particularly in the area of sanitation.



Stonebwoy's wins at the 2024 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA serve as a reminder of his significant contribution to the music industry and his commitment to producing high-quality music.