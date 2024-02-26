Stonebwoy teases Wyclef Jean and Shaggy for Bhim Concert 2024

Entertainment of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dancehall Artiste, Stonebwoy hinted at the potential inclusion of Wyclef Jean and Shaggy in his upcoming Bhim Concert scheduled for December.



The announcement came to light during his rendezvous with the two esteemed global music icons. Stonebwoy expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Ghana look out. You don’t know Bhim Concert 2024 Wyclef on the bill, Shaggy on the Bill.”



The Bhim Concert stands as a pinnacle of outdoor events in Ghana, particularly in December, garnering significant patronage over the years.



Notably, Stonebwoy, the president of Bhim Nation, has consistently drawn prominent figures from the dancehall music industry to grace the stage of his concert.



Recent editions have witnessed remarkable turnouts, with the Accra Sports Stadium witnessing packed crowds, a testament to the event's growing popularity.



Stonebwoy's anticipation for Bhim Concert 2024 was palpable as he revealed the potential headliners, Wyclef and Shaggy, during the ongoing Island Music Conference in Jamaica, setting the stage for an electrifying event.



