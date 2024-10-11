Stonebwoy teases fans with colaboration with Duncan Mighty

Entertainment of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: yen.com

Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy has previewed his upcoming collaboration with Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty.



The song, "Betta Thing," is part of his highly anticipated sixth studio album, Up and Running, set to release on October 24.



Stonebwoy showcased the track during an indoor game show hosted by actress Nadia Buari, promoting her film Forever In A Night.



The album will feature several notable collaborations, including with international stars like Wyclef Jean and Spice.



Fans are eagerly awaiting its release, especially after the recent reveal of the tracklist and pre-save link.