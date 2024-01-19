Stonebwoy to headline All Africa Festival in Abu Dhabi on Feb 2

Entertainment of Friday, 19 January 2024

Source: stonebwoyb.com

International Afropop, Dancehall & Reggae artist Stonebwoy has been confirmed for the All Africa Festival (AAF) on February 2, 2024, at Etihad Park, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.



The gig, returning for its 3rd edition, is acclaimed as the UAE’s largest celebration of Africa’s rich and diverse cultures in all their vibrant expressions and representations. This fun-packed event will bring together residents and visitors alike for a 3-day-long entertainment and culturally immersive extravaganza.



Stonebwoy currently boasts millions of streams across all platforms. His music blends Afropop, dancehall, and reggae influences into a captivating sound showcased across five magnificent albums, including “5th Dimension,” which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard World Reggae Chart. His influence and enormity in the music industry are underscored by sold-out tours spanning Europe, the UK, America, and Canada, as well as drawing over 50 thousand audiences to the 40,000-seater Accra Sports Stadium for the BHIM Concert in 2023.



The All Africa Festival seeks to build on previous successes, attracting residents and tourists to what has become an annual event that celebrates not only the diversity of African culture but also the equally culturally diverse landscape for which the UAE is known. The festival will present a mosaic of uniquely curated experiences that pay homage to the spirit of Africa and its people residing in different corners of the world.