Stonebwoy unfazed by filling O2 Arena

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Award-winning artist, Stonebwoy, asserts filling the 22,000-seat O2 Arena in London doesn't intimidate him.



Stonebwoy, speaking on Cape Coast's Property FM, emphasizes that filling the O2 Arena is achievable with effective promotion and announcement.



Confident in his promotional skills, Stonebwoy cites past performances at larger venues globally, including Madison Square Garden and a reggae festival in Austin.



Having graced stages with capacities of up to 40,000, including the World Cup in Qatar and Summer Jam, Stonebwoy asserts his familiarity with international platforms.



Recalling his experience performing with Davido at the O2 Arena, Stonebwoy highlights the audience's enthusiastic response, indicating the feasibility of filling the venue.