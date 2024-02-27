Stop Doing Music And Save Our Ears From Noise Pollution- Zack GH Advised

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Zack Gh, former manager of popular Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has been advised to stop doing music and focus on other lucrative jobs.



This comes after the musician released a new song dubbed “Believe”, but just like his other numerous songs, did not go as viral as he anticipated.



The musician is currently on a radio tour to promote his new music since it failed to go organically, however, things have turned the other way around.



Zack Gh in one of his interviews cried out that he is spending a lot of time writing good songs, spending a lot of money recording his songs, and investing a lot in his promotions, however, his songs do not reach a wide audience enough.



“I have been recording all the good music but I’m not getting the ears”, Zack Gh in a post sighted by Ghbase.com said.



Reacting to this, many netizens have advised the upcoming musician to stop doing music because he is not good at it.



According to them, to avoid circumlocution, Zack Gh is only wasting his time doing music but the fact is that he has zero talent when it comes to singing.



Others have also opined that Zack Gh is not making the right investment reason why his songs are not going viral as he wants them to.



“Doing music is not his calling. Someone should tell him this honest truth”, a netizen said.



“You guys need to tell some of your friends doing music the truth”, another netizen said.



“Because you chose to pay only your favorite DJs to play your songs. So those who never got anything from you refuse to play”, a netizen suggested.