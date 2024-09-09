Stop bragging about sex, you are always losers – Ebo Whyte to men

LifeStyle of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a thought-provoking statement, renowned playwright and respected relationship expert, Uncle Ebo Whyte has challenged the conventional wisdom that men are the dominant party in sexual encounters.



According to Uncle Ebo, women hold power and control during intimate moments.



Speaking in a recent interview on Accra-based 3FM, he urged men to stop bragging about sex since



Read full articlethey are not winners in intimate affairs.“When a man sleeps with a woman, he tells his friends, ‘Oh, I finish am. But if you know who finished who, you will stop. You will not talk.”



“In any sexual encounter. The winner is not the man. It’s the woman. The man, all you did was you gave your energy, you gave your reputation, you gave opportunities. You gave all kinds of things,” he said.



Uncle Ebo cautioned men to uphold their self-respect and dignity, warning that failure may lead to detrimental repercussions from impulsive and irresponsible actions. He emphasized the importance of self-awareness and prudent decision-making to avoid compromising one’s values and integrity.



“When you understand that you need to respect yourself, then you understand that this thing can bring you down. It can make you lose your respect and reputation like nothing else. And so be careful.



“An older friend of mine told me this. When you go to the forest and you find a table laid, walk away because you don’t know why the table is there,” he said.



Uncle Ebo Whyte and his Roverman Production are gearing up for a new play, I Want To Feed You. The play comes off at the National Theatre, Accra on September 6, 7th, 8th, 13th, 14th, and September 15, 2024.



On Fridays, it will show at 7 pm (one show only); however, on Saturdays, there will be two shows – 4 pm and 8 pm. But on Sundays, there will be three shows – 1 pm, 4 pm and 8 pm.



