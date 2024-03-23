Stop chasing fame - Chris Attoh advises upcoming actors

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has sent an important message to aspiring actors, emphasizing the importance of focusing on craft rather than fame.



Attoh, renowned for his roles in productions like "Tinsel," "The Rangers," and "Zombie Ted," cautioned emerging talents against prioritizing fame over mastering their craft.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, he stressed the need for dedication and skill development, stating, "Don’t chase after fame; it will rather chase you when you properly master the industry."



The actor's advice comes amidst preparations for his latest venture, "NINE," an international fantasy thriller he both produced and directed. Set in Accra, Ghana, the film follows a homicide detective investigating a series of ritualistic killings, unveiling a supernatural conspiracy.



Featuring a diverse cast including actors from South Africa, Nigeria, America, and Ghana, "NINE" promises an intriguing narrative crafted by Attoh alongside co-writers Erica Joy and Briana Cole.



Attoh's counsel serves as a reminder to aspiring actors worldwide: true success in the entertainment industry stems from hard work, dedication, and a genuine passion for the craft.