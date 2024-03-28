Street pastors clash in violent altercation over offerings in Accra

LifeStyle of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

An altercation between two street pastors turned violent on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at the bustling streets of Makola in Accra.



The conflict arose from a disagreement over offerings, according to witnesses who observed the incident unfold.



Initially a verbal dispute, the situation escalated rapidly into a physical confrontation, with both pastors involved engaging in a heated argument that ultimately turned violent.



