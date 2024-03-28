You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 03 28Article 1926368

Street pastors clash in violent altercation over offerings in Accra

An altercation between two street pastors turned violent on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at the bustling streets of Makola in Accra.

The conflict arose from a disagreement over offerings, according to witnesses who observed the incident unfold.

Initially a verbal dispute, the situation escalated rapidly into a physical confrontation, with both pastors involved engaging in a heated argument that ultimately turned violent.

