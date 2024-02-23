You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 02 23Article 1918499

Entertainment of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Strika reunites with family after years away from home

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Strika with Gunshot and Aunty as captured on YouTube Strika with Gunshot and Aunty as captured on YouTube

Strika, the renowned actor from 'Beast Of No Nation', returned to his roots in Accra to visit his family after an extended period of absence.

The emotional encounter, documented by fellow actor Gunshot, a member of Dr. Likee’s crew, showcased the joyous reunion between Strika and his biological family. Overwhelmed with happiness, his family warmly embraced him, showering him with prayers and well wishes for success in all his endeavors.

Strika, whose rise to fame came with his role in the Netflix sensation 'Beast Of No Nation', encountered personal struggles post-success, grappling with homelessness and drug addiction.

However, in a turn of events last November, Dr. Likee, a popular Ghanaian skit maker, extended a helping hand to Strika amidst his life’s trials.

Since affiliating with Dr. Likee’s team, Strika's life has undergone a positive transformation. He has resumed his acting career, participating in movies and content produced by Dr. Likee, signifying a hopeful resurgence in his professional journey.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Terminal 3, Kotoka International Airport

GACL introduce mandatory shoe removal at airport security checkpoints

Sportsleading sports icon

Ghana's Black Queens

Black Queens set to face Zambia at the Accra Sports Stadium today

Businessleading business icon

Only 5% percent of Ghana’s US$15billion climate finance requirements are met annually

Ghana faces $14.25bn annual climate finance gap

Africaleading africa news icon

Nine exotic cars, twenty-four laptops and different brands of phones were recovered in the raid

50 Nigerian students arrested for alleged internet fraud

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Mensah Thompson

The disbarment of Neequay-Tetteh, is govt trying to resurrect a dead ‘ghost’