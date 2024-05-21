Strive to be independent and responsible - Nikki Samonas urges Women

Movies of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned actress Nikki Samonas advocates for women to take charge of their futures and avoid excessive dependence on male partners.



In an interview on The Ladies Circle, Nikki emphasizes shared responsibility in parenting and urges women to prepare for unforeseen circumstances by building their own futures.



She highlights the importance of women being self-sufficient, capable of independently caring for themselves and their children, even in the absence of their male partners.



Nikki challenges the notion of relying solely on men, stressing the need for women to cultivate their own financial and emotional independence.



She acknowledges that life can be unpredictable, emphasizing the importance of women being prepared to take full responsibility for themselves and their children, regardless of the circumstances.



Nikki encourages women to shift away from traditional gender roles and embrace a mindset of self-reliance and empowerment.



She concludes by urging women to prioritize personal responsibility and independence, ensuring they can navigate life's challenges with confidence and resilience.