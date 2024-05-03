Strongman regrets involving Fella Makafui in Medikal feud

Entertainment of Friday, 3 May 2024

Rapper Strongman expressed remorse for involving Fella Makafui in his feud with Medikal in 2019.



During an interview on TV3, Strongman admitted to throwing shots at Fella Makafui due to Medikal including his partner, Nana Ama, in the beef.



He stated, "I always want the beef to be just me and you. But when we have to vibe, that means when we are doing beef songs we shouldn't involve, you know."



While acknowledging that he responded because Medikal mentioned his wife, Strongman expressed discontent, saying, "Insulting an innocent girl is not part of it. I didn't like it."



Strongman cautioned against dragging rivals' significant others into beefs, preferring disputes to remain between the involved artists.



He stressed, "It's me and you. So you face me and I face you. If we're a man like myself, we face each other and that's all."



The feud between Strongman and Medikal, which emerged in 2019, resulted in the release of four songs, including 'To Whom It May Concern' and 'Last Burial' by Medikal, and 'Don’t Try' and 'Immortal' by Strongman.