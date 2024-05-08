Supreme Court to rule on FDA ban on celebrities advertising alcoholic beverages today

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana’s Supreme Court will today pronounce judgment on the case between Ghanaian celebrities and the Food and Drugs Authority over the ban on celebrity endorsement for alcoholic drinks.



Mark Darlington who was the Manager for Reggie and Bollie and the one who dragged the FDA to court made this known in a post shared via his social media.



He said “SUPREME COURT JUDGEMENT IS TODAY !! Just to alert you that the FDA Celebrity Ban Court judgement will be given TODAY, Wednesday, 8th May 2024, at the SUPREME COURT premises, Accra. Time: 9.30am Sharp! Thnx”.



Ghanaian celebrities have been banned by the FDA from endorsing alcoholic drinks in the country.



The decision by the Authority has not sat well with popular figures in the country as they are unable to influence these brands to make money.



The FDA in 2015 banned Ghanaian celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages. According to the regulator, the ban was in adherence to a World Health Organisation policy.



It also said the decision was part of efforts to protect children and prevent them from being lured into alcoholism.