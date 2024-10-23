You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 23Article 1997582

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Swiss musician Dodo teams up with Wiyaala, Wanluv, Jimmy James, Niashun, Sir Jermaine

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

By building bridges through music and storytelling, projects like 'Yopougon' play a vital role By building bridges through music and storytelling, projects like 'Yopougon' play a vital role

In the world of music, boundaries dissolve and cultures merge. A clear example is the unique collaboration between Swiss musician Dodo (Dominik Jud) and Ghanaian artiste Wiyaala and others from the African continent, a partnership that has not only created memorable music but also built bridges between continents and cultures.

Dodo’s Journey to His Roots

Dodo’s story is as

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment