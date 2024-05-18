TGMA 2024: I have shifted my focus from winning awards now - Strongman

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian rapper, Strongman, expresses disinterest in Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), citing repeated losses despite nominations over five years.



Nominated in the Best Rapper category with his track "Dear God," Strongman reveals a shift in priorities, emphasizing personal growth over accolades.



In an interview with Tony Best on Akoma FM, the "Rap Is Still Alive" artist highlights the need to focus on more significant endeavors, given the consistent snubs at the awards.



Strongman's nomination history in the Best Rapper category marks the sixth time, with five consecutive years of disappointments, leading him to redirect his attention elsewhere.



Expressing disillusionment with award recognition, Strongman opts to channel energy into creating content that resonates with his audience, rather than seeking validation through awards.



Despite his contributions to the music scene, Strongman acknowledges the need to move beyond the VGMA's recognition, focusing on personal fulfillment and audience engagement.



As the 2024 BET Awards nominations stir anticipation, Strongman's stance underscores a shift in the industry's emphasis from accolades to artistic integrity and connection with fans.