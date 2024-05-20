TGMA 2024: Philipa Baafi supports Nacee for artiste of the year

Entertainment of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Gospel sensation Philipa Baafi throws her weight behind Nacee for the coveted Artiste of the Year award at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) on June 1.



Facing stiff competition from King Promise, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie, Nacee stands out with his chart-topping track "Aseda," earning praise from Baafi for his relentless work ethic and standout performance in the past year.



Baafi, known for hits like "Go High," commends Nacee's dedication, citing his consistent hard work and undeniable impact in the music scene.



Expressing confidence in Nacee's potential win, Baafi highlights the evolution of gospel music, acknowledging the achievements of artists like Diana Hamilton and Joe Mettle.



As she gears up to mark her own 25th anniversary in the industry, Baafi continues to promote her latest release, "Eda Ho Pefee," while rallying support for Nacee's bid for the top honor.